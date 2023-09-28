Scholarship rules for Sainik School eased

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 27

Coming as a big relief for students of Sainik School, the state government has effected major scholarship revisions for cadets of Punjab domicile on the campus.

Group Captain Madhu Sengar, Principal, Sainik School, Kapurthala, said the state government had fulfilled a long pending demand of the parents for the revision of the scholarship structure for its cadets.

Under the updated scheme, scholarships will be determined according to the annual income of cadets’ parents. “The cadets, whose parents earn less than Rs 3 lakh annually, will be able to avail 100 pc fee waiver in the form of scholarship. Those falling within the income bracket of Rs 3 lakh-Rs 5 lakh will receive a substantial 75 per cent scholarship, while individuals whose parents have an annual income ranging from Rs 5 lakh to 7 lakh will be eligible for 50 per cent scholarship. Additionally, parents with an income between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10 lakh will benefit from a 25 per cent reduction in tuition fees for their wards.”

The initiative eliminates financial barriers that previously hindered some parents from enrolling their deserving wards in Sainik School.

This initiative has garnered the appreciation from the local board of administration, staff, parents and the cadets at Sainik School, Kapurthala. Officials said they had held a meeting in Chandigarh last month wherein Harjot Singh Bains, Education Minister, Punjab, had assured them in providing facilities and services for the growth and development of the cadets and the school that has a rich historical legacy.

Meanwhile, in the NDA exam result declared yesterday by the UPSC, 21 cadets of Sainik School Kapurthala have cleared it. These include 11 from the current batch and 10 from the previous batch.

New limits announced

Pupils with family income less than Rs 3L to get 100% fee waiver

Those with Rs 3L-Rs 5L annual family income will get 75% scholarship

With annual family income from Rs 5-7L will get 50% scholarship

Those with income from Rs 7-10L to get 25% reduction in tuition fees

Earlier, only pupils with annual family income less that Rs 96,000 per annum were getting a full scholarship

The highest income group to get the scholarship was Rs 1.44 lakh to 1.8 lakh per annum, which stood at 50 per cent.

