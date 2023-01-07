School holidays in Punjab till Jan 14

Tribune News Service

Chandiarh, January 6

The government has extended the winter break for government, private and aided schools for classes up to VII till January 14. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to open on January 9.

School Education Minister Harjot Bains, in a tweet, announced that the students from Class VIII to XII will have to attend the classes. The teaching faculty of primary and secondary schools have also been asked to be present.

The timings will be 10 am to 3 pm.

#harjot singh bains