School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

Gurdaspur, April 2

The alleged rape of a four-year-old LKG student of a private school here took a sensational turn with the police arresting school owner Sawinder Singh Gill and his nephew Jaideep Singh.

They were booked under Sections 109 and 115 of the IPC for abetment of offence. Gill runs several schools and colleges in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts. Harmeet Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, has been transferred to the Police Lines.

The victim’s kin, who had blocked the Amritsar-Gurdaspur national highway, ended their protest late Friday night.

A delegation of residents met DC Mohammad Ishfaq to seek Gill’s release even as private schools threatened to launch a stir. A senior police officer said the girl’s medical examination had confirmed sexual assault.