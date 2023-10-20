School principal suspended for misbehaviour

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 19

Pardeep Kumar Khanagwal, Principal, School of Eminence, Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Fazilka, has been suspended after an audio clip went viral, in which he was seen using ‘objectionable’ language with a woman employee.

Kamal Kishore Yadav, Secretary, School Education Department, Punjab, suspended the principal stating that the image of the department had been hit after the audio clip went viral. The suspension orders have been issued after seeking the consent of the Education Minister.

It is stated that in a purported audio clip, the principal could be heard talking to a woman employee allegedly in an objectionable and vulgar language.

Protesting the behaviour of the principal, Dr Ramesh Kumar, vice-chairman, School Managing Committee, began an indefinite dharna against the principal on Wednesday. Narinderpal Singh Werar, sarpanch of Moolianwali village, Jwahra Ram, chairman, School Managing Committee, Government Senior Secondary School, Lalowali village, employee leaders Bhajan Lal and Tarsem Singh Bhatti and some villagers and students also joined the dharna staged in front of the school and demanded registration of an FIR against the principal followed by his dismissal from the services.

The protesters alleged that the principal was embroiled in a controversy earlier also, allegedly for harassing women teachers. Khanagwal was booked under Sections 354, 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC on September 26, 2018, after a complaint lodged with the police by his women colleagues. He was suspended on November 2, 2018, but later a compromise was struck between the principal and 31 complainant teachers and staff members.

All efforts to speak to Khanagwal proved futile as neither he neither attend the calls nor responded to the messages.

