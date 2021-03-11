School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Amid extreme heatwave, the Punjab has rescheduled the school timings from May 2.

All primary schools will function from 7 am to 11 am; middle, high & senior secondary ones from 7 am to 12.30 pm.

Also, the schools will remain closed from May 15 to June 30 but online classes will be held from May 16-31.