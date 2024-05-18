School timings changed in Punjab from May 20 to May 31 amid intense heat

Mohali, May 18
The Punjab government on Saturday changed the timings of all government, private, and aided schools in the state, from 7am to 12 noon.
As per the school education department, the order will remain in force from May 20 to May 31.
The decision has been taken in view of the rising temperature in the state, the order reads.
