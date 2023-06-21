School toppers welcomed

In a unique initiative, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains accorded a warm welcome to the toppers of Class X and XII of government schools from each district in the House. In all, 230 students were made aware of the functioning of the Vidhan Sabha.

Proceedings to be paperless from next session

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday announced that as part of the environment-friendly initiative, the entire proceedings of the House will soon be paperless. The Speaker said complying with the announcement of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the Budget session, the government had initiated the process of providing tablets to all legislators. The Governance Reforms Department had issued an order for procuring the tablets and all proceedings would be paperless from the next session.