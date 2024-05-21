School vacation begins today in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 20
Punjab on Monday announced early summer holidays for all government, private, and aided schools due to prevailing heatwave. The holidays will begin from May 21 till June 30.
Kamal Kishor Yadav, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, said the teaching/non-teaching staff would continue to perform their election-related duties assigned to them during the vacations.
