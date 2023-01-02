School winter break till Jan 8 in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The Punjab Government has extended the winter vacation in all government, private and aided schools of the state till January 8 in view of extreme cold conditions.

School Education Minister today Harjot Singh Bains said all schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9. Earlier, the winter vacation was from December 25 to January 1.