Schoolgirl, driver killed, 4 hurt in mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 3

A schoolgirl and the driver of a school bus were killed on the spot while four students were injured when the vehicle collided head-on with a loaded truck on the Tarn Taran-Sri Goindwal Sahib road.

The deceased girl has been identified as eight-year-old Siratpal Kaur, daughter of Kaljinder Singh and Manjit Kaur, and the driver as 50-year-old Randhir Singh of Nein Poin village.

The bus was on the way to Mai Bagho International Public School when the accident took place.

Nearby residents tried to rescue the occupants of the bus. Inspector Rajinder Singh, along with a police party, reached the spot.

Dhunn Khemrkaran MLA Sarvan Singh and Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh met the aggrieved families at the local Civil Hospital.

Two of the injured were discharged after being administered first-aid while Dilkirat Singh and Zorawar Singh were admitted to separate hospitals and their condition is stated to be stable.