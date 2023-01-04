Punjab schools open during vacation, minister asks DCs to take action

Chandigarh, January 3
School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has ordered all the deputy commissioners to take immediate action against schools which were violating the orders of the state government regarding extension of winter holiday due to inclement weather conditions.
Bains said to ensure health and safety of students and teachers due to the cold wave, the government had extended holidays in all schools till January 8. However, Bains said his office had received complaints against some private schools which were still open despite the government’s directive.
Bains warned that no one would be allowed to overrule the state government orders and the private schools would lose their affiliation if found defying the orders.
