Schools reopen today for class VI onwards in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 6

The state government today decided to reopen all higher educational institutes and coaching centres along with schools (class VI onwards) from February 7.

Schools have been asked to ensure that students above 15 years of age group are partially vaccinated (first dose). While attending physical classes, students can opt to attend classes online.

The instructions issued by the Principal Secretary (Home) today, reads, “All universities, colleges (including medical and nursing colleges), schools from class VI onwards, polytechnics, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) are allowed to open from February 7.”

On February 4, the Education Department had issued instructions, ordering the closure of schools till February 8 in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the state. However, on February 5, schoolteachers and parents staged protests against the state government, thus warning the authorities that they would not exercise their franchise in the Assembly poll.

Irate protesters stated that if political gatherings can be allowed, closure of schools does not makes any sense. — TNS

Commence all classes: Unions

Chandigarh: Farm unions have claimed victory over reopening of schools from class VI onwards. Members of the unions said they would start agitation from today to press for reopening schools from primary classes. Members said they would block all roads in the state from 12 pm to 2 pm in order to pressurise the state government to reopen schools for all classes.