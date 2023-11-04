Schools to be named after freedom fighters

Chandigarh, November 3
To honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and martyred soldiers of the state, the state government has decided to name 31 government schools of the state after freedom fighters and martyrs.
Government High School, Khatkar Kalan, in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar had been renamed Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Government High School, Education Minister Harjot Bains said.
