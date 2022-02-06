Schools to reopen in Punjab from February 7

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 6

Punjab government on Sunday decided to reopen all higher education institutes and coaching centers along with schools from February 7.

The schools have been advised that all the students of age group more than 15 years to have at least first dose of vaccination. While attending physical classes, students will have the option to attend online classes.

All universities , colleges (including medical and nursing colleges), schools for classes 6onward, polytechnics, all coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) are allowed to open from February 7 for physical classes while adopting requisite social distancing norms, reads the Covid-19 restrictions from February 6 to 15, issued by principal secretary (home) today.