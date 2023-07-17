Schools to reopen today in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 16

All government, recognised, aided and private schools of the state will reopen from tomorrow. Education Minister Harjot Bains said the schools had been closed earlier in view of incessant rain and floods, till July 16.

The minister added that Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to coordinate with the Panchayat, Education, Local Government, Irrigation, Public Works and related departments to ensure that school buildings are safe for students.

“Management committees of all schools were instructed to ensure at their level that the buildings are safe. Institute heads and school management committees will be held responsible for the security of the students,” Bains said.

The minister added in flood-hit areas, the DCs concerned would take a call on whether to reopen a particular school based on the relevant conditions such as waterlogging in the area.

#Harjot Singh Bains #Private Schools