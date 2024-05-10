Schoolteacher hacked to death in Sangrur

Sangrur, May 9
Sahib Singh (39), a teacher in Government Primary School, Wazidpur Badesha village near Sherpur, was ‘murdered’ this morning by unknown persons with sharp weapons near the village. The Malerkotla resident was reportedly killed when he was going to the school.
Sherpur Station House Officer Inspector Kamaljeet Singh said that a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered at Sherpur police station against unknown persons.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica
‘Donkey’ flight? Officials flag issues with papers, itinerar...
Canvassing no basis for bail to Arvind Kejriwal: ED
Files fresh affidavit in SC | Hearing today
Air India Express crisis ends as airline, staff strike truce
Termination letters to 25 crew to be recalled