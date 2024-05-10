Schoolteacher hacked to death in Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 9

Sahib Singh (39), a teacher in Government Primary School, Wazidpur Badesha village near Sherpur, was ‘murdered’ this morning by unknown persons with sharp weapons near the village. The Malerkotla resident was reportedly killed when he was going to the school.

Sherpur Station House Officer Inspector Kamaljeet Singh said that a case under Section 302 of the IPC had been registered at Sherpur police station against unknown persons.

