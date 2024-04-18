Scientists form group to save groundwater in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 17
Concerned over the fast depleting water table in the state, top farm scientists and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) alumni have launched the “Punjab Water Conservation Initiative Group”, a press note said here today.
Padma Bhushan Dr Sardara Singh Johal, Padma Shri Dr Rattan Lal, World Food Prize laureate and distinguished professor at Ohio State University Columbus, USA, Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, Padma Shri Dr BS Dhillon, former Vice-Chancellor of PAU Dr Jai Rup Singh, former Vice-Chancellor GND University and Central University, Bathinda, Dr SS Chahal and former Secretary of the Department of Water Resources Kahan Singh Pannu are among prominent members.
A senior functionary of the group said the report, “Dynamic ground water resource of river basins 2022”, prepared by the Central Ground Water Board, showed that good quality groundwater in all three aquifers in Punjab state up to a depth of 1,000 feet would be finished in the next 15 years, leading to a “disaster of unprecedented proportions”.
