 Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer : The Tribune India

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

CCTV footage of Amritpal Singh purportedly in Patiala.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 25

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal, who is on the run, reportedly arrived with his aide Papalpreet at the residence of Baljit Kaur in Shahbad on a scooter. The next day, he left with two trousers and shirts of Baljit’s brother for disguise.

Fearful

Baljit and her brother were afraid that they might get harmed if they didn’t follow Amritpal’s directions. But later, they decided to inform the administration about his visit. A farmer leader

He left a bag and the scooter behind with directions to his harbourers to leave the vehicle in Patiala. They were told the bag would be collected by his aides in a day or two.

Baljit has been handed over to the Punjab Police for harbouring Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet at her residence.

According to sources, after Amritpal and Papalpreet left, she and her cousin went to Patiala on the scooter and returned on a bus. While the police are investigating the matter and verifying the claims of Baljit and her brother, close associates of the family claim that the brother-sister duo only followed the directions as they were afraid.

A farmer leader, who has been associated with the family, said, “Baljit is educated and is of a religious mindset. Her brother Harjinder got married a few months back and his wife is in Canada. Papalpreet used to explain about historic gurdwaras in videos.

“She came in contact with Papalpreet a couple of years ago during his visit to a gurdwara. The family has no direct links with Amritpal.

“As we have been told, Papalpreet didn’t tell Baljit that Amritpal was accompanying him. Baljit and Harjinder became afraid on seeing Amritpal at their house. He kept sitting with a mask on his face and removed it only after being asked repeatedly before dinner,” the farmer leader said.

“After he was recognised, he took their mobile phones, switched those off and asked them to follow his directions. The next day, he left with Harjinder’s two shirts and two pants and gave them a phone number with a code word ‘Main Rano Bol Rahi Hoon’ to use while talking to the person whose number was given by Amritpal to pass the information about parking the two-wheeler in Patiala.

“He also directed them to hand over the bag to his aides only. Baljit and Harjinder were afraid that they might get harmed if they didn’t follow the directions. But later, they decided to inform the administration about Amritpal’s visit,” the farmer leader added.

An official said, “Amritpal is changing his clothes and routes to mislead the investigating agencies. He took clothes from Shahabad and left the bag as he didn’t want to carry extra baggage. The claims made by Baljit are being verified.”

Meanwhile, SP Kurukshetra Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “As the matter is being investigated by the Punjab Police, the bag left by Amritpal was handed over to them. There were some clothes and papers in the bag.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains marries IPS officer Jyoti Yadav in Rupnagar

3
Punjab

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Gurinder Dhillon

4
Punjab

Couple having links with Papalpreet Singh detained in Jammu

5
Nation

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

6
Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

7
Nation

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

8
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief

9
Sports

Double delight: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora crowned world champions

10
Punjab

Farmers advised to resume crop harvesting after untimely showers cover up rain deficiency in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Top News

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Rahul was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after...

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul

ISRO’s LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites blasts off from Sriharikota

ISRO’s LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites blasts off from Sriharikota

The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was l...

Despite India’s request, Pak levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

Despite India's request, Pakistan levying fee on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

1.7 lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since 2019

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

Democratic Teachers’ Front holds protest in Tarn Taran over death of three teachers in road mishap

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal pay obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal lay foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani research center at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium