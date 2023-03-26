Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 25

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal, who is on the run, reportedly arrived with his aide Papalpreet at the residence of Baljit Kaur in Shahbad on a scooter. The next day, he left with two trousers and shirts of Baljit’s brother for disguise.

Fearful Baljit and her brother were afraid that they might get harmed if they didn’t follow Amritpal’s directions. But later, they decided to inform the administration about his visit. A farmer leader

He left a bag and the scooter behind with directions to his harbourers to leave the vehicle in Patiala. They were told the bag would be collected by his aides in a day or two.

Baljit has been handed over to the Punjab Police for harbouring Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet at her residence.

According to sources, after Amritpal and Papalpreet left, she and her cousin went to Patiala on the scooter and returned on a bus. While the police are investigating the matter and verifying the claims of Baljit and her brother, close associates of the family claim that the brother-sister duo only followed the directions as they were afraid.

A farmer leader, who has been associated with the family, said, “Baljit is educated and is of a religious mindset. Her brother Harjinder got married a few months back and his wife is in Canada. Papalpreet used to explain about historic gurdwaras in videos.

“She came in contact with Papalpreet a couple of years ago during his visit to a gurdwara. The family has no direct links with Amritpal.

“As we have been told, Papalpreet didn’t tell Baljit that Amritpal was accompanying him. Baljit and Harjinder became afraid on seeing Amritpal at their house. He kept sitting with a mask on his face and removed it only after being asked repeatedly before dinner,” the farmer leader said.

“After he was recognised, he took their mobile phones, switched those off and asked them to follow his directions. The next day, he left with Harjinder’s two shirts and two pants and gave them a phone number with a code word ‘Main Rano Bol Rahi Hoon’ to use while talking to the person whose number was given by Amritpal to pass the information about parking the two-wheeler in Patiala.

“He also directed them to hand over the bag to his aides only. Baljit and Harjinder were afraid that they might get harmed if they didn’t follow the directions. But later, they decided to inform the administration about Amritpal’s visit,” the farmer leader added.

An official said, “Amritpal is changing his clothes and routes to mislead the investigating agencies. He took clothes from Shahabad and left the bag as he didn’t want to carry extra baggage. The claims made by Baljit are being verified.”

Meanwhile, SP Kurukshetra Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “As the matter is being investigated by the Punjab Police, the bag left by Amritpal was handed over to them. There were some clothes and papers in the bag.”