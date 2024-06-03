Scorching heat a factor behind low voter turnout

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, June 2

Democratic frustrations, scorching heat and non-deletion of deceased voters were among major factors behind low voter turnout during yesterday’s the Lok Sabha election in this region otherwise known for brisk balloting.

Conveners of election campaign of various candidates accepted that traditional enthusiasm found among their party office-bearers and activists was almost missing during canvassing and polling day.

Observations revealed that the arrival of voters had a significant pace early in the morning and after 4pm when a cool breeze had started blowing. Low balloting was reported from all the 400 polling booths from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Prabhdeep Singh Grewal, election campaign convener of a Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat candidate for Amargarh segment, said at least eight out of 14 candidates had failed to deploy their polling agents at booths. Situation was similar in Malerkotla Assembly segment under Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Alleged disinterest among elderly and PwD (Persons with Disability) voters was seen as they didn’t avail facility to cast vote from home. Out of total 2,796 voters above 85 years and 2,013 PwD electors, only 129 availed benefits of the facility.

Jagwant Singh Jaggie, a senior Shiromani Aakali Dal leader, acknowledged that frequent visits of middle class families to meet their wards settled in foreign countries had also affected the voter turnout significantly.

“Though a large number of youth from this region have moved to Canada, the United States of America and Australia, very few have got their names deleted from the electorate,” Jaggie said, acknowledging that his both daughters have since shifted to Canada but their names figure in the voter list. Jaggie said he too had returned from Canada a week before the polling.

