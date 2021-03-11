Scrap dealer among 3 held for railway clip theft

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 11

The district police claimed to have cracked the theft of 1,200 elastic railway clips stolen at two different places from the private railway line being used by the Nabha Power Plant in Rajpura a week ago with the arrest of three persons.

Ploy exposed With the arrest, the police have exposed how fake claims were made on social media to create terror. Jangjit Singh, Bassi Pathana DSP

The suspects have been identified as Soma and Sonu Solanki, who had allegedly stolen the clips, and Nek Ram, a scrap dealer. The police have recovered 230 railway clips and 230 railway liners from them.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Bassi Pathana DSP Jangjit Singh said with the arrest of the suspects, the police had debunked the sabotage claim of a radical outfit. “The police have exposed how fake claims were made on the social media to create terror and draw media attention,” he said.

The police had registered a case under Sections 379 (theft), 427 (fraudulent removal of property) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against unidentified persons for the theft of clips from the private railway track on the complaint of the Nabha Thermal Plant authorities on June 4.

The Sirhind police arrested two persons in a separate theft case and during interrogation, they admitted to having stolen clips from the railway track near Rajpura, he said.

The Badali Ala Singh police brought the two on production warrant and during further interrogation, they confessed to theft and the police recovered 460 clips and liners, said the officer.

The police later arrested the scrap dealer who purchased the clips and further inquiry was underway. He said it was the handiwork of thieves who stole the clips and sold these to a Sirhind-based scrap dealer. The suspects are already facing various cases of theft.