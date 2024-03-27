Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Amritsar, March 26
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has filed an objection with the management of Airtel Digital TV for running advertisements that scroll on the bottom of the TV screen during the live broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.
‘Received many plaints’
- SGPC secretary Partap Singh said they received many complaints that an advertisement scrolling on the TV screen during live Gurbani telecast was obstructing the English translation of Gurbani verses
- An SGPC official said they had issued a notice to Airtel Digital TV — a subscription-based satellite TV service provider — on March 12 to remove the scroll advertisement. In response, the Airtel management said since it was a time-bound commercial, they would not stop it prematurely.
SGPC secretary Partap Singh said a large number of people had complained that advertisements scroll continuously on the TV screen even as Gurbani is being telecast live. These advertisements are run over the English translation of the Gurbani verses, thus obstructing them from view.
A complaint was raised with Airtel’s grievance officer by the SGPC in this regard, but the matter has not been resolved so far.
An SGPC official, privy to the development, said the scrolling adversiement was being run only on the Airtel Digital TV transmission.
“We had issued them a notice on March 12 to omit this scroll. In response, the Airtel management said since it was a time-bound commercial, they would not stop it prematurely,” he said.
The official said keeping in view the religious sentiments and objections by the viewers, the SGPC would have no option but to initiate legal action against the company management.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Airtel #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...