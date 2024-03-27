Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has filed an objection with the management of Airtel Digital TV for running advertisements that scroll on the bottom of the TV screen during the live broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said they received many complaints that an advertisement scrolling on the TV screen during live Gurbani telecast was obstructing the English translation of Gurbani verses

An SGPC official said they had issued a notice to Airtel Digital TV — a subscription-based satellite TV service provider — on March 12 to remove the scroll advertisement. In response, the Airtel management said since it was a time-bound commercial, they would not stop it prematurely.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said a large number of people had complained that advertisements scroll continuously on the TV screen even as Gurbani is being telecast live. These advertisements are run over the English translation of the Gurbani verses, thus obstructing them from view.

A complaint was raised with Airtel’s grievance officer by the SGPC in this regard, but the matter has not been resolved so far.

An SGPC official, privy to the development, said the scrolling adversiement was being run only on the Airtel Digital TV transmission.

“We had issued them a notice on March 12 to omit this scroll. In response, the Airtel management said since it was a time-bound commercial, they would not stop it prematurely,” he said.

The official said keeping in view the religious sentiments and objections by the viewers, the SGPC would have no option but to initiate legal action against the company management.

