SDE among 2 suspended for 'negligence'

Chandigarh, June 8
SDE Sukhpreet Singh and JE Naveen Kumar of the PWD posted in Bathinda have been suspended for alleged negligence in duty.
Officials said a purported video of alleged negligence in construction work being carried out under the duo’s supervision went viral, following which a probe was launched and the suspension orders issued. The action has been taken under Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970.
Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said they had been attached with the office of the Chief Engineer (headquarters) in Patiala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing
Mumbai cops to quiz gangster in connection with threat lette...
Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against i...