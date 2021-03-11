SDE among 2 suspended for 'negligence'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

SDE Sukhpreet Singh and JE Naveen Kumar of the PWD posted in Bathinda have been suspended for alleged negligence in duty.

Officials said a purported video of alleged negligence in construction work being carried out under the duo’s supervision went viral, following which a probe was launched and the suspension orders issued. The action has been taken under Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970.

Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said they had been attached with the office of the Chief Engineer (headquarters) in Patiala.