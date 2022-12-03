Sangrur: SDM begins probe into tree felling at Panchayat Bhawan

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, December 2

On the directions of Sangrur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal, the SDM has started an inquiry to probe the alleged role of government employees in the illegal axing of trees at Panchayat Bhawan on November 27. Local residents are demanding action as tree felling has been a cause for concern in Sangrur for the past nearly four years.

“Trees were axed illegally at Panchayat Bhawan and the SDM has started an inquiry to fix accountability. After receiving a report from the SDM, we will take the necessary action,” said ADC (Development) Varjeet Walia.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered a stay on the axing of trees in Sangrur city.

In the Panchayat Bhawan building, located in the Patiala gate area of Sangrur city, the authorities have handed over three rooms to the women police station, while the remaining portion of the building is in the possession of the Zila Parishad authorities. Since trees were axed on the front side, which is in the possession of the Zila Parishad, the police have been maintaining that they were unaware about this as they had been using the rear portion of the building.

“At a time when emphasis is on planting new trees to protect the environment, fully grown trees were axed from a government building. The CM should look into the matter,” said Gursahib Singh, a resident of the city.

SDM Navreet Sekhon visited the site and recorded the statements of the officers concerned. “It’s a serious issue. I am trying to complete the probe quickly,” said Sekhon.

