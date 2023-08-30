SDM suspended for being absent during floods

Tribune News Service

Nangal, August 29

Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has suspended Nangal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Udaydeep Singh Sidhu for being absent from duty during floods. Ropar DC Preeti Yadav had written a letter on August 17 to the Chief Secretary in this regard.

Sidhu was posted as the Nangal SDM on August 14 and, after joining the duty the next day, he unfurled the flag on an Independence Day function. On the August 15 morning, the release of water from the Bhakra Dam into the Sutlej had led to floods in several areas of Nangal and Anandpur Sahib.

According to suspension orders, the DC had written a letter to the Chief Secretary, stating that the SDM was absent from duty during emergency situation and did not bother to co-ordinate with other officials for the rescue work. The charge of the Nangal SDM was given to field officer Amanjot Kaur.

Sidhu said he was on medical leave due to pain in his spine for long. He only went to unfurl the flag on Independence Day on the insistence of the authorities and even visited some flood-affected villages but could not stay for long due to severe pain.

