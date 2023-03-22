Search on to arrest Amritpal Singh in Moga district

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 21

A search operation has been launched by the Moga police to arrest Amritpal Singh in the Baghapurana and Nihalsinghwala sub-divisions of the district.

The operation was launched on the basis of intelligence inputs that Amritpal might have entered the Moga district for a safe hideout.

A senior police official said that there is a possibility that Amritpal might have crossed the Sutlej from the Jalandhar side to enter the district. Since there was tight security on the other side in Jalandhar district, it would not have been possible for Amritpal to find a safe hideout there.

Sources in the state intelligence believe that Amritpal took advantage of bad weather conditions at night to cross the Sutlej. If he indeed is in Moga, it is likely that he crossed the river by boat, they believe.

#Amritpal Singh #Moga