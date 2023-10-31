Search operation against drug peddlers, 3 rounded up

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 30

The police today conducted a cordon and search operation in all sub-divisions of the Fazilka district against drug smugglers and suspects wanted in various cases.

Under the supervision of senior police officers, teams of 360 cops conducted raids in sensitive areas hideouts of smugglers. As many as 189 houses of suspected drug traffickers were thoroughly checked and 281 other suspects were searched, out of which 3 persons were rounded up for interrogation. One of them was arrested and eight suspected vehicles were detained by the police.

