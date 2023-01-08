Searches at hideouts of gangster Dalla's 'aides'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

The police on Saturday conducted raids on hideouts, suspectedly of persons linked with gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla.

The simultaneous raids were conducted at residential and other premises linked to Arsh Dalla of Dalla village in Moga district. The operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus of terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the searches were planned after questioning of several persons in the recently busted modules backed by Arsh Dalla. The raids were also intended to infuse fear among anti-social elements and instil a sense of safety and security among the people. During the operations, 192 police teams searched the premises of at least 232 persons linked with Arsh Dalla.

#arshdeep singh #Moga