Searches at likely hideouts in UP, Uttarakhand

Jalandhar, March 27
A report from Jalandhar said Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force was conducting searches at likely hideouts in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, the NCR and Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A team of five to six highly trained cops were working at each of the four locations to gather clues. Sources said Counter Intelligence and Internal Security officials too had been deployed at these locations.
Amritpal could try to escape via Nepal: India alerts Kathmandu
SSB steps up security along border