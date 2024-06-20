Searches continue in Malerkotla to nab trouble-makers, drug peddlers

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, June 19

Continuing the crackdown launched against anti-social elements, including drug peddlers, eve teasers and snatchers, the police claimed to have conducted CASO (Cordon And Search Operation) at localities identified as hotspots of the criminals.

As much as 50 gm heroin and substantial quantity of poppy husk were recovered from localities falling under Amargarh subdivision.

Superintendent of Police (H) Swarnjit Kaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Branch) Ranjit Singh Bains, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amargarh Surinder Pal Singh and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ahmedgarh Amritpal Singh led the teams of personnel raiding premises suspected for running illicit trade of drug peddling.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said that coordinated CASO operations consecutively for five days had tightened noose around anti-social elements who were trying to surface after the conclusion of election process for the Lok Sabha that was held recently. “Though number of fresh cases registered against anti-social elements is not significant, our teams have succeeded in acting against habitual offenders who were trying to resume their illegal activities,” said SSP Kaur, maintaining that forward and backward links of suspects in the heroin seizure case were being traced.

