Seats for differently abled not earmarked in PRTC's new fleet

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, April 24

The state government’s claim of empowering differently abled seems to have taken a back seat in the new fleet of 255 Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses which the Transport Minister flagged off recently.

Despite the directions of the Managing Director in January to reserve seats in all the PRTC buses, no seats were earmarked for the differently abled. As per the Punjab Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana (PDSY), at least four seats, including two for visually impaired, should be reserved for differently abled. Though new buses do have seats reserved for women.

A visually impaired resident said, “The PRTC seems insensitive towards differently abled. The buses are not disabled-friendly. By not reserving the seats, the PRTC has violated the government’s orders.”

Meanwhile, PRTC officials when reminded of the amiss, said they would soon earmark seats for differently- abled persons in new buses.

Surinder Singh, General Manager (administration), said, “We have earmarked seats for differently abled in old buses. Soon, we will do it in the new buses as well.”

#prtc