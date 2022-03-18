Second phase of Hola Mohalla commences

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, March 17

After three-day festivities at Kiratpur Sahib, the second phase of Hola Mohalla started with a nagar kirtan here today. The SGPC too initiated an ‘akhand path’ at Takht Kesgarh Sahib this morning. None of the main political parties, including the Congress and the SAD, will be holding political conferences on the occasion this time also. In the past two years, the conferences have not been held due to Covid.

The nagar kirtan started from Gudwara Tibba Sahib at Chak Holgarh and passed through Agampur Chowk, main road, bus stand, railway station, Panj Piara Park, Gurdwara Kila Anandgarh Sahib and culminated at Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

As lakhs of devotees visited various gurdwaras in town, hundreds of langars have been organised all over the area and on roads leading towards Anandpur Sahib by social and religious orgainsations. Sant Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuriwale took up kar seva for cleanliness in the mela area.