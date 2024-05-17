Second round of randomisation of election machinery at Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 16

With intent to rule out any complaint on favouritism or discrimination during polling for Malerkotla Assembly segment under Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency and Amargarh Assembly segment under Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, second round of randomisation of the equipment and personnel was held under supervision of General Observer Dineshan H on Friday.

Sensitivity and accuracy of all EVMs and VVPAT machines was verified with dedicated IT Applications and at least 20 per cent extra teams of polling parties comprising 1,924 personnel equipped with extra hardware and software facilities for 400 polling booths.

Showing satisfaction over proactive measures, the observer called upon the staff and officers on election duty to ensure utmost diligence in their duty as it was a litmus test to conduct the election in accordance of guidelines of the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Election Expenses Observer Sanjay Gaurav advised the members of officials of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee to keep a close watch on expenses being incurred by candidates and their supporters till the conclusion of election process.

DEO Pallavi said all concerned had already been updated about various aspects of advertisement on social media.

Team of senior functionaries, including observers and district election personnel visited District Level Expenses Monitoring Cell, Complaint Cell and C-vigil to check the progress of complaint redressal mechanism.

