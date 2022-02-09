‘Secret’ collusion to stop AAP from winning, alleges Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Bathinda, February 8

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann today alleged the SAD, BJP and the Congress had once again joined hands to prevent his party from coming to power.

Mann claimed the growing support for the AAP in Punjab had made traditional parties “anxious and apprehensive”, making them collude against AAP. He appealed to Punjabis to be aware of this “nefarious alliance”, which had been looting Punjab for 70 years.

Will free police from interference If AAP comes to power, the police will be freed from any political interference. All politically motivated FIRs against any party leader will be cancelled. Bhagwant Mann, AAP State Chief

Referring to the 2017 Assembly elections, Mann alleged: “The SAD and Congress had jointly contested the elections under the “Dubai Agreement”, under which Capt Amarinder Singh and Ravneet Singh Bittu contested from Lambi and Jalalabad to ensure the victory of the Badals. He said this agreement was confirmed by the media as well as Naresh Gujral, an Akali MP in Rajya Sabha.

The AAP CM candidate said the ‘secret pact’ was entered into to save each other in the cases pending in the courts. “That’s why no action was taken against Akali leader Bikram Majithia in drugs case by the state and nor by the ED. Similarly, there was no action in sacrilege and police firing incidents,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, in Bathinda, Mann lambasted AICC leader Rahul Gandhi for saying CM Channi was poor. Mann said Channi had declared the family's assets to the tune of Rs 170 crore in his affidavit to the EC. “Such a man can be poor for Rahul, but not the common man,” he said.

In Faridkot, the AAP CM candidate accused the SAD and Congress of betraying the youth of Punjab by making false promises to them, and giving jobs to the near and dear ones of their MLAs and ministers.

#bhagwant mann