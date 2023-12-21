 Section of state Congress leaders targets Sidhu, wants him expelled from party : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Section of state Congress leaders targets Sidhu, wants him expelled from party

Section of state Congress leaders targets Sidhu, wants him expelled from party

Former PPCC president under fire over remarks made at Mehraj rally

Section of state Congress leaders targets Sidhu, wants him expelled from party

The fresh trouble for Sidhu began after he targeted his party colleagues and ex-CM Charanjit Channi for the poll defeat in 2022. File



Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 20

Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday came in the firing line of a section of state Congress leaders.

At least five former MLAs, including Kulbir Singh Zira, Inderbir Bolaria, Davinder Ghubaya, Lakhvir Singh Lakha and Amit Vig, current MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, besides Punjab Youth Congress chief Mohit Mohindra, and leaders Khushbaz Jattana and Navjot Dahiya have demanded that Sidhu be expelled from the party.

Leaders close to me being ignored: Sidhu

  • Sidhu took to social media to share a letter from former MLAs Najar Manshaiah, Rajinder Samana and others, who had reminded LoP Partap Bajwa that neither them nor Sidhu were “welcome” at state Congress events
  • The Congress leaders mention that organising a rally for the betterment of the party should not be discouraged and that they were being discriminated against for their “proximity” to Sidhu

The factionalism in the state Congress unit comes when the party-backed INDIA bloc is reportedly in final talks on seat-sharing for the 2024 General Elections to counter the BJP-led NDA.

In a statement on Wednesday, the leaders said: “It is time that the Congress high command shows the door to former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Even though we respect him as the former chief of the state Congress committee, his actions often work against the interests of the party.”

The statement adds: “Till date, he has only focused on self-glorification and has never supported the party’s agenda. This is something which needs to stop.”

Sidhu took to social media to share a letter from former MLAs Najar Singh Manshaiah, Rajinder Singh Samana, Maheshinder Singh and Raminder Amla, and other leaders, who had reminded the Leader of the Opposition that neither them nor Sidhu were welcome at state Congress events.

The fresh trouble for the former PPCC chief came after he targeted his party colleagues and former Chief Ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Capt Amarinder Singh during a rally in Mehraj, Rampura Phul. He had blamed Channi for the poor performance of Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections.

LoP Partap Singh Bajwa had advised Sidhu to desist from holding “own stages” and join his colleagues at events organised by the party. Bajwa said: “I would only request him to act with some maturity. He was the PPCC chief and saw the Congress come down from 78 to 18 MLAs in the 2022 Assembly election results. I invite him to participate in party protest being held tomorrow.”

PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said he would request Sidhu to come on the party platform to raise issues in the interest of the state. “We are organising rallies in the coming days. All leaders are invited,” he said, without commenting on the demand raised by a section of party leaders.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Congress #Navjot Sidhu #Zira Agitation


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

2
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

3
India

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

4
Punjab

At 20.6%, Punjab’s Class X dropout highest in North India

5
India

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

6
Trending

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran ‘can beat’ Rashmika Mandanna, say fans, ‘she not only bought players, but also stole hearts' at IPL auction

7
Punjab

In Parliament, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal seeks release of 'Bandi Singhs'

8
World

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

9
Trending

‘They really like to hug’: Korean woman vlogger grabbed, touched inappropriately by man on streets of Pune

10
World

Pakistani couple in Italy jailed for killing 18-year-old daughter for rejecting arranged marriage

Don't Miss

View All
When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Top News

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

Without Opposition, three British-era criminal laws being replaced for ‘speedy justice’

Mimicry row: President Droupadi Murmu expresses dismay, PM Modi dials Jagdeep Dhankhar

Mimicry row: President Droupadi Murmu expresses dismay, PM Modi dials Jagdeep Dhankhar

PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Says ‘few incidents’ can’t derail India-US ties

Up Covid vigil, Health Minister directs states

Up Covid vigil, Health Minister directs states

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

No provision of OBC representation in AIIMS governing body & committees: Parliament panel

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directs Chief Secretary to form IIIT-D council

High Court asks Delhi Govt to share status of policy for end-of-life vehicles

Man beheads wife for delay in serving tea

Body of rape victim yet to be recovered

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet