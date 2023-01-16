Secular political parties must unite, says CPI

Tribune News Service

Takhtupura, January 15

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has stated that India is heading towards an era of “chronic capitalism” that has socially and economically weakened society while posing a big threat to economic sovereignty.

Addressing a public gathering at Takhtupura village in Moga district on Sunday, the National Council member of the CPI Comrade Jagroop Singh said the BJP-government had systematically sold public sector undertakings.

He said time had come for all political parties to rethink for making a unity of all secular, democratic and patriotic forces to push away the BJP and allied parties from power in the next Lok Sabha elections. Comrade Jagroop said the country needs to protect the socio-economic interests of the poor people, who were struggling to make their both ends meet.

He said, “Taxes being paid by the people in the form of toll tax, high rates of the GST on essential commodities go into hands of big companies while the poor people needs at least Rs 40 lakh for an MBBS degree for his/her children.”

He cautioned the people of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Western Uttar Pradesh that the eyes of capitalists were on their natural resources and production. Comrade Jagroop also lashed out at the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for having failed to protect the interests of the people.