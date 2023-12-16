Securing 50% marks in Punjabi test now must for paramedical posts

Tribune News Service

Balwant Garg

Faridkot, December 15

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has made it compulsory for all aspirants of paramedical posts to clear the Punjabi eligibility test by securing at least 50 per cent marks.

About 15,000 candidates are going to appear in this test at 46 exam centres on December 17. Only those who qualify the Punjabi language test will be allowed to appear for the competitive test for para medical posts, said the registrar of BFUHS.

The test will select candidates for the posts of lab technician, operation theatre assistant, radiographer, anaesthesia technician, staff nurse clerk in Punjab Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences, Mohali, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, Director Research & Medical Education, Punjab, and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

In a public notice, the registrar of BFUHS on Thursday said the condition of qualifying the Punjabi language test has been made compulsory as per the guidelines of the state government.

The BFUHS had recently conducted a test for recruiting nursing staff in the Health Department. Around 10,000 candidates had appeared for the exam but as 2,100 of them failed in qualifying the Punjabi language test, they were not allowed to write the competitive test for the recruitment.

