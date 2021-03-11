Security agencies on tenterhooks

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 8

The security agencies are on tenterhooks following the arrest of four persons for terror links, including three from this border district, from Haryana’s Karnal last week. Two more persons were subsequently arrested for providing weapons and explosives sent through “drone” from Pakistan-based Khalistan operatives to sleeper cells in various states.

Arms-dropping The agencies are trying to identify the location where the IEDs and firearms were purportedly dropped

They are also looking at the possibility of more ammunition being dumped by drones in fields in the area

As per information, the arms seized by the Haryana Police were dropped by drones in this area, and were subsequently to be ferried to other states for terror activities.

While the agencies are trying to identify the location where the consignments of IEDs and firearms were purportedly dropped, they are also looking at the possibility of more ammunition being dumped by drones in fields here.

Sources say earlier also, several incidents of drone incursions and recovery of arms consignments have been reported in this border district.

During interrogation, one of the accused Akashdeep Singh, arrested by the Ferozepur Police, has revealed drones used to drop arms in the fields belonging to his maternal grandmother, Sarwan Kaur, at Muthianwali village near Arifke along the Pakistan border. For this, they used to send the location to through Internet to Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda of Babbar Khalsa International.

On March 7, the BSF troops had brought down a drone near Thathi Jaimal Singh border outpost in the district. During search, 21 kg heroin was recovered. Earlier, the BSF troops had on several occasions intercepted Chinese-made drones equipped with the GPS system. But sources say there is always a possibility of most of these drones remaining undetected.

In November last year, the police had recovered a “tiffin bomb” in the fields at Ali ke village here. The recovery was linked to the Jalalabad blast of September 15, 2021. Three suspects were later arrested in this regard.

The case is still being investigated by the National Investigation Agency and several more arrests have been made.

Further, ammunition, including hand grenades and two pistols, were recovered from Darvesh Singh, a resident of Nihala Kilcha village in Mamdot block.

In September 2019, a huge quantity of arms, including five AK 47 rifles, 10 magazines, 200 rounds, a Glock pistol, 22 magazines and 20 rounds were seized from the Mamdot along the border. Since the security agencies were unable to ascertain the source of the consignment, it was presumed it was dropped by a drone.