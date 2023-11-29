Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, November 29
The security agencies have seized about 1 kg narcotics, believed to have been dropped by a drone, near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Wednesday morning.
Based on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Ranian village.
Two packets wrapped in white adhesive tape with a metal ring and luminous strip attached to them were found in the fields near the village, a BSF officer said.
