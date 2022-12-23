Security around Sidhu Moosewala's Mansa house increased following threats to family

Bathinda, December 23
Following threats to the family of deceased singer Sidhu Moosewala, police have enhanced security at their house at Musa village in Mansa district.
Police have posted around 150 personnel around the house. They have placed an LMG-fitted vehicle there with a 24x7 surveillance.
Senior police officials claimed this to be a mock drill, but sources said it had been done in view of the family getting threats from gangsters.
