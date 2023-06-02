Security beefed up across Punjab

Amritsar, June 1
Keeping in view the Operation Bluestar anniversary, also known as ‘Ghallughara Week’, the police have beefed up security across the state to ensure its peaceful observance. As many as 110 flag marches were conducted, covering 192 sensitive areas in all 28 districts, led by CPs/SSPs concerned.
Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said, “The Punjab Police will ensure peaceful observance of the Operation Bluestar Anniversary, for which foolproof arrangements are in place.”
