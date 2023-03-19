Security concerns, cops won't produce Hawara in court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Citing security reasons, the Chandigarh Police have opposed producing Jagtar Singh Hawara before the UT court physically in hearing of two cases registered against him 17 years ago.

Hawara is serving life term at the Tihar Jail in Delhi for the assassination of former CM Beant Singh. The police have suggested to conduct the hearing through video conferencing.

However, AS Chahal, counsel of the accused, opposed the contention of the prosecution and argued that cases were pending in Chandigarh so the police should bring him before the court.