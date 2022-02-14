'Security lapse' during PM Modi's January Punjab visit was deliberate, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 13

Union Minister and BJP’s incharge for Punjab affairs Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday exuded confidence that the state will this time vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a BJP-led NDA government.

“We are getting an absolute majority. People want change, which only we can give,” he said while interacting with The Tribune.

He held the Congress government in Punjab responsible for the “security lapse” during the PM’s January 5 Punjab visit, which he also termed as “deliberate and intentional”. “Even now, they are trying to disrupt his rallies showing their frustration over BJP’s growing popularity,” Shekhawat blamed.

On Channi alleging political vendetta behind the ED raids on his nephew, the BJP leader said: “What about Rs 10 crore cash seized from the possession of his nephew? The CM should answer that instead of crying vendetta.”

“It is the first time we are playing a dominant role in electoral politics in Punjab. So far, we remained junior partners only. While it is the people of Punjab who have to decide, we are confident this time they will give the BJP a chance,” he said.

On the CM face, he said: “It will be a joint decision of the BJP and allies. But unlike the Congress, we don’t slam our doors on anyone for belonging to a particular religion or caste. It can be any Punjabi irrespective of the caste or religion he belongs to. The BJP has a record of giving the best CMs who deliver across the country. We will give the best one to Punjab as well. Just because someone belongs to a particular caste or religion should not qualify or disqualify him for the chief ministership. Merit will be the sole criterion. By saying, you nominated someone as the CM candidate just because of his caste or because he is poor, you actually overlook his other qualities, including merit.”

Dismissing opinion polls predicting the AAP either winning absolute majority or emerging as the single largest party as “sponsored aimed at creating a buzz”, Shekhawat said: “There is no accountability and credibility of such polls. In 2017, they gave the AAP between 75 and 100 seats, but it ended up winning just 20. It will not cross even that figure this time.” The situation of the BJP seeking the support of its old ally SAD post-poll won’t arise, he added.

