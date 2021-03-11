Security of 8 VVIPs pruned, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stays

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 11

The Punjab Government on Wednesday decategorised the security level of eight VVIP politicians, including an ex-CM, a Deputy CM, a minister and two MPs.

While it has halved the security cover in most cases, total security has been withdrawn in one case. In total, 127 personnel and nine police vehicles on security duty have been withdrawn.

As per the orders issued by the police after clearance from the government, security of ex-CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, ex-ministers OP Soni and Vijay Inder Singla, MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, ex-MP Sunil Jakhar, and three ex-MLAs — Parminder Singh Pinki, Navtej Singh Cheema and Kewal Singh Dhillon — has been withdrawn.

Bhattal, Badal, Jakhar, Pinki and Soni have been decategorised to ‘Y+’ level from the earlier ‘Z’ category while other three have been listed in the ‘Y’ category from ‘Y+’ earlier. All of them belong to opposition parties, including seven to Congress and one to the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Interestingly, there is no change in the security cover of PCC ex-chief chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also has police security and escort.

Sources said the security cover was curtailed after fresh analysis of the threat perception of the VVIPs. The orders said there was no specific threat to these persons.

Some of these have featured in a controversy with the government for not vacating their official accommodation.

Soni’s cover has been reduced from 37 police personnel and one vehicle to 18 cops; Singla from 22 and one vehicle to four; Harsimrat from 13 and one vehicle to 12; Jakhar from 14 and one vehicle to two; Pinki from 28 and one vehicle to two; Bhattal from 36 and three vehicles to four; Cheema from 13 and one vehicle to two; and Dhillon from 11 personnel and one vehicle to zero cops.