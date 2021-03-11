Security of 8 VVIPs pruned, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stays

127 cops, 9 vehicles on safety duty withdrawn

Security of 8 VVIPs pruned, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stays

The Punjab Government on Wednesday decategorised the security level of eight VVIP politicians, including an ex-CM, a Deputy CM, a minister and two MPs. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 11

The Punjab Government on Wednesday decategorised the security level of eight VVIP politicians, including an ex-CM, a Deputy CM, a minister and two MPs.

While it has halved the security cover in most cases, total security has been withdrawn in one case. In total, 127 personnel and nine police vehicles on security duty have been withdrawn.

As per the orders issued by the police after clearance from the government, security of ex-CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, ex-ministers OP Soni and Vijay Inder Singla, MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, ex-MP Sunil Jakhar, and three ex-MLAs — Parminder Singh Pinki, Navtej Singh Cheema and Kewal Singh Dhillon — has been withdrawn.

Bhattal, Badal, Jakhar, Pinki and Soni have been decategorised to ‘Y+’ level from the earlier ‘Z’ category while other three have been listed in the ‘Y’ category from ‘Y+’ earlier. All of them belong to opposition parties, including seven to Congress and one to the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Interestingly, there is no change in the security cover of PCC ex-chief chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also has police security and escort.

Sources said the security cover was curtailed after fresh analysis of the threat perception of the VVIPs. The orders said there was no specific threat to these persons.

Some of these have featured in a controversy with the government for not vacating their official accommodation.

Soni’s cover has been reduced from 37 police personnel and one vehicle to 18 cops; Singla from 22 and one vehicle to four; Harsimrat from 13 and one vehicle to 12; Jakhar from 14 and one vehicle to two; Pinki from 28 and one vehicle to two; Bhattal from 36 and three vehicles to four; Cheema from 13 and one vehicle to two; and Dhillon from 11 personnel and one vehicle to zero cops.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

2
Himachal

Congress leader Sukhram’s body reaches Mandi

3
Haryana

Gurugram builder's licence cancelled over 'forged and fabricated bank guarantees'

4
Punjab

Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

5
Punjab

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, cops analysing video

6
Punjab

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

7
Nation

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

8
Entertainment

Pakistani actress calls Kareena Kapoor Khan 'fat', creates furore as she says husbands who taunt wives are…

9
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Nation

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

Don't Miss

View All
Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Top News

Apex court puts sedition law on hold

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

Says it expects Centre, states not to file fresh cases under...

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari Sh...

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Flour prices up, say beware of private players

6 MHA officials among 14 held; ~3.21 cr seized

FCRA violations: 6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized

They indulged in corrupt practices as regards NGO’s FCRA reg...

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won’t intervene: India

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene: India

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, 4 nailed

Two immigration consultants dupe 8 of Rs 5.95 lakh, held in Chandigarh

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on ASI for power theft at house in Patiala

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib