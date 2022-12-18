Security reasons cited, Jagtar Singh Hawara not produced in court

Chandigarh, December 17
Citing security reasons, Tihar Jail officials failed to produce Jagtar Singh Hawara before a court on Saturday for hearing in two cases registered again him 17 years ago.
While issuing a production warrant on November 5, the Additional Session Judge had directed Tihar Jail authorities to shift Hawara to Chandigarh in case no other case was pending before courts in Delhi against him.
The public prosecutor informed the court that a communication was received from the jail authorities that producing Hawara was not possible due to security reasons.
