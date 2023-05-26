Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM ‘Z-plus’ cover

New Delhi, May 25

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded ‘Z-plus’ category security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his immediate family members following a threat assessment report by intelligence agencies in the aftermath of a crackdown against pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his associates.

The enhanced security cover will remain all across the country as the 49-year-old AAP leader will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Sources said the CRPF would soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel had been earmarked for it.

The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police’s protection, would secure the Chief Minister’s house and immediate family members too, they said.

Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a “threat perception analysis” report, the sources said.

However, sources in the office of Punjab Chief Minister said they had not yet received any letter regarding the ‘Z-plus’ security to the CM. “The issue of accepting the security will be discussed only after we receive any official communication,” a top functionary in the CMO told The Tribune.

Security cover is accorded by the MHA to recognised personalities whose face “threat” owing to their work or popularity.

The different categories of security covers are X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus and SPG (Special Protection Group). The SPG cover is meant only for the Prime Minister and his immediate family. — TNS

Alert after action on Amritpal, aides