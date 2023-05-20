Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Bathinda, May 19
Anti-social elements mailed threat letters warning of bomb attacks in Bathinda to a politician, officers and traders. A similar letter was also pasted on the boundary wall of the Government Rajindra College in the city.
The handwritten letters mention 10 spots — Quila, railway station, Adesh Hospital, SSP office at mini secretariat, Bathinda jail, ITI flyover, Mittal Mall, new car parking, Nirankari Bhawan and the farmers’ protest site. The letter states that the blasts in Amritsar were just a trailer. SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “An FIR has been registered. Those behind this letter will be arrested soon.”
