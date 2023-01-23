Balbir Singh Seechewal invites parliamentary panel to study polluted groundwater in Punjab

Jalandhar, January 22
Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal has invited the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources to visit Punjab, along with all members, to study the polluted water in Punjab.
Seechewal’s invitation comes amid farmers of the state already engaged in a long-drawn battle with the state government over Punjab’s deteriorating environment and water crisis.
Seechewal met the committee Chairperson, Parbatbhai Savabhai Patel. Seechewal, is also a member of this parliamentary committee. During the meeting, he told Patel that toxic water from cities and factories was draining into rivers and streams of Punjab due to which people in Malwa and parts of Rajasthan were suffering from cancer. He appealed to Patel to bring all committee members to Punjab so that they could study the increasing dirty and toxic water in the state.
He demanded that the parliamentary committee prepare a detailed report on drying up rivers and groundwater of Punjab during this visit and send it to the Central Water Resources Department and place the report in Parliament.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...