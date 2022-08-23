Seechewal promises to end waterlogging

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 22

Rajya Sabha member and noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal today visited waterlogging-hit Midda village in Lambi Assembly segment here and assured the public to find a solution to this perennial problem. Seechewal had last visited this area on July 23.

While addressing the gathering, he said: “I had come here last month, sent some relief material too. I will raise the issue in Parliament as well. The Chief Minister has already visited the area and assured a permanent solution. I am told that some drains are faulty. Further, there is seepage from canals. If we can end the waterlogging in our area, then it can be ended here too,” said Seechewal.

The waterlogging had started in a number of villages on July 15 after heavy rain. Midda is one of the worst affected villages from waterlogging in Muktsar district. The drain, too, had overflowed here.

Meanwhile, a special girdawari to assess the losses to crops is underway. Saroj Aggarwal, district revenue officer, Muktsar, said: “The special girdawari is expected to complete this week. We are waiting for the state government's directions of how much compensation has to be given to the affected farmers.”

