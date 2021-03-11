Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney in Rajya Sabha

Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal & entrepreneur-social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Both of them were fielded by Aam Admi Party.

Other members from the state are Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Sanjeev Arora and Ashok Mittal.

