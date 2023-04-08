Seek relief from Centre: Sukhbir

Jalandhar, April 7
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday condemned the AAP government for not conducting a girdawari and urged CM Bhagwant Mann to seek compensation from the Centre for the damage to the crop under the National Disaster Relief Fund.
Talking about the Jalandhar bypoll, he said the name of the candidate would be announced after a joint meeting of the SAD-BSP coordination committee on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore
He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...