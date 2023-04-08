Seek relief from Centre: Sukhbir

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 7

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday condemned the AAP government for not conducting a girdawari and urged CM Bhagwant Mann to seek compensation from the Centre for the damage to the crop under the National Disaster Relief Fund.

Talking about the Jalandhar bypoll, he said the name of the candidate would be announced after a joint meeting of the SAD-BSP coordination committee on Saturday.